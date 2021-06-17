Body found near Fire Lake Bridge in Coffee County

UPDATED, 2:30 PM, JUNE 17, 2021
A dead body was discovered in the water at Fire Lake Bridge in Coffee County at approximately noon on Thursday, June 17.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities, a group of four people arrived at the water near the bridge to swim when they discovered the body in the water.
Sheriff’s Department officials and Coffee County Rescue Squad were called to the scene. The body was recovered from the water.
Authorities have yet to make a positive identification of the deceased. Frank Watkins with the sheriff’s department told Thunder Radio that the deceased is a white male that they believe to be between the age of 30-35.
“This could be a possible drowning, but we are awaiting confirmation from an autopsy,” said Watkins.
The body has been sent to state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Watkins added that a preliminary investigation shows that foul play is not suspected at this time.
