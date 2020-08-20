Braves rained out Wednesday, adjust rotation

The Braves slightly altered their rotation after Wednesday night’s game against the Nationals was postponed by rain and rescheduled as part of a seven-inning doubleheader that will be played on Sept. 4 at Truist Park.
Kyle Wright, who had been scheduled to start on Wednesday, has been skipped, and Touki Toussaint is no longer scheduled to start on Sunday.
Max Fried remains scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against the Phillies, and the Braves are sticking with the plan to start Robbie Erlin on Saturday. But instead of Toussaint, Josh Tomlin will now take the mound for Sunday’s series finale against Philadelphia.
The Braves have not revealed who is lined up to start during next week’s two-game series against the Yankees. Bringing Fried back on normal rest for Wednesday’s series finale would be an option. But it’s unclear who will start Tuesday’s series opener.
Wright and Toussaint would be among the candidates to start on Tuesday. But both of these young hurlers have been maddeningly inconsistent while attempting to fill the rotation holes created by injuries (Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels) and demotions (Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb).
By Mark Bowman, MLB.com