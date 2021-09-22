Bowling named chairman of ‘Yes on 1’ chairman for Coffee Co.

The Yes on 1 Committee announced Wednesday morning its regional and local leadership team, naming a county chairman in all 95 Tennessee counties. Yes on 1 will advocate for Amendment 1 to place right-to-work in the Tennessee Constitution, which will appear on the ballot on November 8, 2022. Right-to-work says that Tennesseans cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues in order to get or keep their job.
In Coffee County, State Senator Janice Bowling was named chairman.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Anderson County) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (Cumberland County) will serve as Yes on 1’s East Tennessee co-chairmen. Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (Williamson County) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (Sumner County) will serve as Middle Tennessee co-chairmen. Sen. Brian Kelsey (Shelby County) and Rep. Chris Todd (Madison County) shepherded the amendment through the legislative process to put it on the ballot and will serve as co-chairmen for West Tennessee. Former Gov. Bill Haslam was previously announced as treasurer of Yes on 1.
“Tennessee’s right-to-work law is under attack in Washington, D.C., and neighboring states like Virginia,” said Jim Brown of the Yes on 1 Committee. “It’s a main reason that the Yes on 1 effort to enshrine our 1947 right-to-work law into the state Constitution has the backing of so many state leaders across Tennessee. They believe worker choice and worker freedom are Tennessee values worth preserving for generations to come, and it’s why they are asking voters to join them in supporting Yes on 1 on the November 2022 ballot.”//////
“Right to Work is fundamental to Tennessee’s business friendly status,” said Yes on 1 Committee member Bradley Jackson. “Business leaders across our great state support placing it in our Constitution to ensure its permanent status for future generations and continued economic prosperity.”
“We are grateful to have these leaders in all 95 counties championing right-to-work as a fundamental constitutional right,” said Justin Owen of the Yes on 1 Committee. “Their leadership on this issue sends a strong message to all Tennessee voters that right-to-work is a Tennessee tradition and should be protected at all costs.”
The following leaders have been named as county chairmen for Yes on 1:
Rep. Dennis Powers – Anderson and Campbell Counties
Rep. Pat Marsh – Bedford and Lincoln Counties
Sandy Still – Bedford County
Sen. John Stevens – Benton, Carroll, Henry, and Obion Counties
Sen. Paul Bailey – Bledsoe, Cumberland, Jackson, Overton, Putnam, and White Counties
Rep. Jerome Moon – Blount County
Rep. Bob Ramsey – Blount County
Scott Stuart – Blount County
Sen. Art Swann – Blount and Sevier Counties
Sen. Mike Bell – Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk Counties
Rep. Dan Howell – Bradley, Meigs, and Polk Counties
Sen. Ken Yager – Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Pickett, Rhea, Roane, and Scott Counties
Rep. Clark Boyd – Cannon, DeKalb, and Wilson Counties
Sen. Jon Lundberg – Carter, Johnson, and Sullivan Counties
Rep. Mary Littleton – Cheatham and Dickson Counties
Chad Cherry – Chester County
Rep. Kirk Haston – Chester and Perry Counties
Sen. Page Walley – Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, and McNairy Counties
Sen. Frank Niceley – Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, and Union Counties
Rep. Kelly Keisling – Clay, Fentress, Macon, Pickett, and Scott Counties
Rep. Jeremy Faison – Cocke County
Sen. Janice Bowling – Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie, Van Buren, and Warren Counties
Rep. Chris Hurt – Crockett, Haywood, and Lauderdale Counties
Sen. Ed Jackson – Crockett, Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, and Madison Counties
Joe Scarlett – Davidson County
Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver – DeKalb, Smith, and Trousdale Counties
Rep. Michael Curcio – Dickson County
Rep. Rusty Grills – Dyer County
Rep. Ron Gant – Fayette County
Valerie Jones – Fentress County
Brooks Lynch – Franklin County
Rep. Iris Rudder – Franklin, Marion, and Moore Counties
Rep. Curtis Halford – Gibson County
Rep. Clay Doggett – Giles and Lawrence Counties
Sen. Joey Hensley – Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, and Wayne Counties
Chris Morris – Giles County
Rep. Jerry Sexton – Grainger County
Rep. David Hawk – Greene County
Brett Purgason – Greene County
Rep. Rick Eldridge – Hamblen County
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood – Hamilton County
Rep. Robin Smith – Hamilton County
Rep. Gary Hicks – Hawkins County
Sen. Kerry Roberts – Hickman and Robertson Counties
Rep. Jay Reedy – Houston and Humphreys Counties
David Seal – Jefferson County
Mayor Glenn Jacobs – Knox County
Angie Almond – Lauderdale County
Chris Morris – Lawrence County
Rep. Lowell Russell – Loudon and Monroe Counties
Larry Lowrance – Madison County
Sen. Shane Reeves – Marshall, Moore, and Rutherford Counties
Rep. Mark Cochran – McMinn and Monroe Counties
Rep. Curtis Johnson – Montgomery County
Sen. Bill Powers – Montgomery and Stewart Counties
Henry Redmond – Roane County
Sen. Dawn White – Rutherford County
Rep. Dale Carr – Sevier County
Rep. Kevin Vaughan – Shelby County
Rep. Johnny Garrett – Sumner County
Rep. Debra Moody – Tipton County
Renea Jones – Unicoi County
Rep. Rebecca Alexander – Washington County
Rep. Tim Hicks – Washington County
Rep. Tandy Darby – Weakley County
Cheryl Brown – Williamson County
Rep. Glen Casada – Williamson County
Rep. Brandon Ogles – Williamson County
Rep. Sam Whitson – Williamson County