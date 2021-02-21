Bowling introduces legislation to eliminate voting machines, early voting

Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling on Feb. 11 introduced legislation that would take the digital process out of voting in Tennessee.
Bowling filed SB1510 with the intention of protecting the state’s election process.
Verbiage within the bill says that county election commissions shall “not use voting machines” but instead would use watermarked paper ballots for all elections. The bill would also abolish the 2-week early voting period. The bill still needs to pass the full legislature and receive a signature from the Governor’s office.
Bowling represents the 16th District in the Tennessee Senate, which includes Coffee County.