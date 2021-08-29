Bonnaroo traffic to begin arriving this week

The annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival returns to Manchester Sept. 2-5 – with gates opening as early as Tuesday for some campers.
This year, in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, Bonnaroo had campers select Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday to enter the festival campground area. By doing so, organizers hope to avoid long lines of festival goers lining up at the gates.
This year’s festival is sold out.
Traffic patterns will be altered somewhat for this year’s festival. TDOT closed the temporary “Bonnaroo 112” exit that was allowing some traffic to exit directly off the interstate into the campgrounds.