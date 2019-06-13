Bonnaroo Traffic

On Wednesday night around 8 pm, the gates opened at Bonnaroo. According to our sources, one of the gates was shut down due to lightning in the area. Traffic began to back up. Hundreds of cars sat parked on Interstate 24 for several miles and Hwy 41 was backed up from Asbury Rd. to Pelham in Grundy County for several hours overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning as fans waited for access to the campgrounds at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Some of the people in line say they were in line for over 10 hours. By Thursday afternoon traffic issues were much better, but I-24 had built up for a few miles in both directions. Travel is expected to be much better on Friday with some delays to occur Sunday evening until Monday afternoon.
There are 20,000 more people this year in Manchester compared to 2018. Bonnaroo is celebrating its first sellout since 2013.