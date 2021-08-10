Bonnaroo to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test before entry

Just three weeks before the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, organizers have announced that patrons must have a COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID test to attend the 2021 festival.
Bonnaroo will be held Sept. 2-5 in Manchester.
“Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination,” organizers said. “The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19.
“For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test results must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on the farm.”
Thunder Radio has Bonnaroo tickets on sale for $175 apiece. Tickets can be purchased at 1030 Oakdale St. between the hours of 9-5 Monday through Friday.