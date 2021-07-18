Bonnaroo tickets remain on sale at Thunder Radio; 2nd giveaway set for Friday

Tickets to the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival remain on sale at the Thunder Radio box office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The festival is sold out. However, as the official station of Radio Bonnaroo, Thunder Radio has an allotment of tickets available to Coffee County residents.
Price per ticket is $175 after convenience charges and fees, plus $15 shipping per order. Limit of 4 tickets per valid ID, must pay with a credit/debit card and purchaser must live within Coffee County.
Thunder Radio is teaming up with Fast Page Urgent Care in Manchester to give away two tickets this week! You can register at the Fast Pace Clinic on Hillsboro Blvd. any day this week or visit Friday when Thunder Radio will be broadcasting live and on location from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Register for your chance to win two tickets and other prizes!