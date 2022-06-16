BONNAROO TICKETS, PARKING PASSES FOR LOCALS: click here to get them

Ticket for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival remain on sale for the event and those living in Coffee County can purchase tickets at a discounted rate through Thunder Radio.
Local discounted tickets are available for $304.14 after service charges, fees and taxes. Four day GA parking passes are also available for $138.45. A GA car camping / parking pass is available for $81.71.
Different from past years, anyone wishing to purchase tickets through the local discount can do so from their own devices. There is no need to come to the Thunder Radio studio. In fact, there are no tickets available at the actual station.
To purchase your ticket, visit this Bonnaroo ticketing website by clicking here. Once on that local ticket website, use the promo code ROOLOCAL756 to get the local discount. (YOU MUST USE THE LINK ABOVE AND YOU MUST USE THE PROMO CODE TO GET THE DISCOUNT). If you have questions, email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com or call 931-728-1320 between 8 am and 5 pm. In order to receive the discounted price, purchaser must have a zip code within Coffee County. Anyone attempting to purchase outside the county will have their purchase cancelled. Limit 4 GA admission tickets per purchase.
The festival is set to be held Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19.
Headliners this year include Tool, J. Cole and Stevie Nicks.