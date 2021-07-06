Bonnaroo ticket giveaway

Thunder Radio is partnering with five area businesses to give away 10 tickets to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The first giveaway begins on Wednesday, July 7. To register for a chance to win two tickets to the Bonnaroo festival, visit one of three Coffee County Bank locations and fill out a form in the lobby and you are registered to win.
Coffee County Bank has locations at 2070 Hillsboro Blvd. 301 Murfreesboro Hwy and 511 N. Jackson St.
Drawing will be held on Friday, July 16.
Thunder Radio is the official home of Radio Bonnaroo. Tickets are available for sale at Thunder Radio studio from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last.
Stay tuned to Thunder Radio and thunder1320.com for more opportunities to register and win over the coming weeks.
Contest rules
*Staff and management of Thunder Radio and immediate family are ineligible for prizes
*Limit one entry per person, per day
*If a contestant wins 2 tickets, they are ineligible for future Bonnaroo ticket drawings hosted by Thunder Radio for 30 days.
*No purchase necessary for entry
More Standard contest rules can be found here https://www.thunder1320.com/images/contestrules.png