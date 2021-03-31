Bonnaroo releases 2021 festival lineup

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Wednesday officially released its lineup for this year’s festival – which will be held Sept. 2-5 at The Farm in Manchester.
Headlining for this year’s event includes Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, The Creator. Also high on the list are Megan Thee Stallion, Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, Lana Del Ray and Incubus, among dozens more.
This will be the 19th festival after last year’s was cancelled. Organizers are overlooking that, though, dubbing this year’s festival as “Celebrating 20 Years of Magic on the Farm.”
Last year’s event was postponed and then eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year’s event was pushed back to September from its normal staple dates in June.
.
Tickets are available here https://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets — see full lineup below: