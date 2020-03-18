Bonnaroo postpones 19th festival until September amid COVID-19 concerns

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival organizers announced Wednesday that they are postponing the festival from its scheduled dates in June to September 24-27 due to concerns with COVID-19.
Thunder Radio News first reported this story on its website Wednesday.
This is set to be the 19th annual Bonnaroo festival, which has been held in June since its inception in 2002.
Bonnaroo released a statement saying that the change is “out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.”
According to Bonnaroo officials, all current tickets and onside accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
“Please continue to radiate positivity through this unchartered time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”
Thunder Radio News reached out to Bonnaroo officials to ask about refunds and any potential lineup changes with the date change. Officials were not able to provide information more than the original statement at this time.
Sign up for Thunder Newsletter
Sign up or the Thunder Radio daily newsletter. Get free local news sent to your inbox. Sign up today – it only takes a few seconds and we will NOT send you junk mail or sell your email information.