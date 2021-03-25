Bonnaroo plans pop-up merchandise sale at The Farm this weekend and next

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival organizers announced a Bonnaroo Pop-Up Shop that will be open at the Bonnaroo farm this weekend and next weekend.
The shop will be selling vintage Bonnaroo merchandise and limited edition 2021 Bonnaroo shirt.
Anyone wishing to shop is asked to wear a mask and socially distance. No food or beverages are provided.
Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p..m Friday, March 26, Saturday, March 27, Sunday, March 28, Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.
Entrance will be at 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd., Manchester, TN. 37355.