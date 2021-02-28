Bonnaroo officials asks city for annexation

Officials with the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival have officially requested that the city of Manchester annex its property to officially become a part of the city of Manchester.
Currently, Great Stage Park (the location of the annual festival), is located in the county and not inside the city limits of Manchester.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard told Thunder Radio News that negotiations are ongoing.
“As a board of Mayor and Aldermen we will do what is best for our city,” said Howard. “This process and negotiation is in the very early stages and has many moving parts and entities. We will work through this and report to the pubic what this would mean as we work through this process.”
There are public meetings that will be scheduled for April. Thunder Radio news will report more information as those hearings grow near.