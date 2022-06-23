Manchester woman dies after swimming incident at Barton Springs

A Manchester woman has passed away after an incident at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022).
According to Frank Watkins with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, police received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at the boat ramp. The victim, a 52-year old female from Manchester, was transported to Vanderbilt Harton where she passed away shortly after noon on Wednesday.
According to Watkins, the victim and other individuals were swimming in that area. He said alcohol may have been involved.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The victim’s name has not yet been released.