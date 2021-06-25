Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announces Thunder Radio as official local station for upcoming 20th anniversary event

–LIMITED AMOUNT OF DISCOUNTED LOCAL TICKETS WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE TO SOLD OUT FESTIVAL ON SALE TUESDAY, JUNE 29 FOR COFFEE COUNTY RESIDENTS EXCLUSIVELY VIA THUNDER RADIO
-PROCEEDS FROM LOCAL TICKET SALES TO GO DIRECTLY BACK INTO THE COMMUNITY THOUGH THE BONNAROO WORKS FUND
–EXCLUSIVE RADIO BONNAROO CONTENT TO AIR THROUGHOUT FESTIVAL WEEK ON THUNDER RADIO
–BONNAROO 2021 SET FOR SEPTEMBER 2-5 ON THE FARM IN MANCHESTER, TN
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced Manchester, TN’s Thunder Radio as the Official Local Station of Radio Bonnaroo for the internationally acclaimed camping festival’s upcoming 20th anniversary edition. Bonnaroo 2021 takes place September 2–5, 2021 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.
Bonnaroo 2021 will once again present an extraordinarily diverse bill featuring a remarkable selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival. Locally owned and operated by Josh and Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio (WMSR) broadcasts in the Manchester, TN region at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and streams its content at thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go smartphone app (available HERE).
The new partnership will see exclusive Radio Bonnaroo content broadcast via Thunder Radio during the week of the festival. Though tickets for Bonnaroo 2021 are now officially sold out, as part of the Radio Bonnaroo team, Thunder Radio has been allocated a very limited number of tickets to sell to Coffee County residents at a special discounted rate. All proceeds from the sales of these discounted tickets will go directly back into the community via the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Thunder Radio studios, located at 1030 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN, 37355. There is a limit of 4 tickets per valid driver’s license. ID must be presented at time of purchase and purchaser must live within Coffee County. Camping and/or parking passes will also be available for purchase at Thunder Radio. Local tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 am (CT) and will remain on sale through August 24 or while supplies last. Box office hours at Thunder Radio will be Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am through 5 pm (CT). All purchases must be made with a credit card; no cash purchases.
“We are part of this Manchester community and are always looking for ways to do business with local businesses and local vendors,” says Jeff Cuellar, Bonnaroo Festival Director. “It’s simply a win-win for local businesses and the festival. Radio Bonnaroo is an integral part of our festival every year. This allows us to instantly communicate with everyone on the festival grounds in case of emergency and also allows to provide another avenue of entertainment and music to our guests. I think this is a great way to connect our festival and the Manchester community as one.”
“I can’t express how thrilled we are to be working with the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and to lend the great services of our local station and our local listenership to them,” said Josh Peterson, vice president of Thunder Radio. “This partnership also allows us to help the festival with its local ticketing program. This ticket program serves multiple purposes – getting discounted tickets to local residents and helping to fund the Bonnaroo Works Fund, which is the charitable arm of Bonnaroo that has been so good to our community organizations over the past years.”
ABOUT BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
Hailed by the New York Times as the summer event that “revolutionized the modern rock festival,” Bonnaroo has drawn high-profile media attention and critical acclaim for two groundbreaking decades. The 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will showcase a wide range of legendary artists and rising new stars, including Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Run The Jewels, Lizzo, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, Lil Baby, Janelle Monáe, Glass Animals, Deftones, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Young the Giant, and many more. For complete festival details, updates, and additional information, please see www.bonnaroo.com.
In 2009, the Bonnaroo Works Fund was created as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to support and collaborate with nonprofit partners benefiting the arts, education, sustainability, and social impact. Since the inception of the festival, Bonnaroo and the BWF have awarded more than $7M in funding to more than 100 local, regional and national nonprofit organizations. For complete information, please visit bonnarooworksfund.org.
ABOUT THUNDER RADIO
Thunder Radio is locally owned and operated by Josh and Holly Peterson, who purchased the station in September 2019. The Petersons are graduates of Coffee County Central High School and residents of Coffee County.
Thunder Radio focuses on local news, sports and community events. All programing is simulcast on three frequencies – 1320 AM, 107.9 FM and 106.7 FM. All programming is also streamed at thunder1320.com.
The station features multiple live and local shows and is proud to broadcast sports for Coffee County High school, Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle Schools. The station has been operating in Manchester since 1957. Learn more at thunder1320.com.