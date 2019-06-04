As Bonnaroo approaches this year many are already hearing rumors of drugs to watch out for. One of the many drugs that has been talked about in recent days is marijuana laced with Fentanyl.
Bonnaroo takes place in Manchester, TN and starts on Thursday, June 13th and runs through Sunday, June 16th.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the drug is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl is a drug that is most often used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery.
Authorities are concerned that the drug will be sold during Bonnaroo via marijuana laced with Fentanyl. Another fear is that many may illegally buy weed at the concert event not knowing that it is laced in the much stronger drug. If that occurs, there will likely be a spike in overdoses.
The impact of the drug can be treated with Narcan if first responders know first what the medical emergency is when they arrive. Fentanyl can be deadly.
Bonnaroo Means Possible Deadly Drugs
As Bonnaroo approaches this year many are already hearing rumors of drugs to watch out for. One of the many drugs that has been talked about in recent days is marijuana laced with Fentanyl.