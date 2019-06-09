Bonnaroo Gates Open Wednesday Night–Traffic Plans
Here is how law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Transportation plan for the traffic.
• Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing
• Exit 111 (SR 55) will be used as the main festival exit. Exits 97, 105, 112 (temporary exit on westbound side only), 117 and 127 are alternate exits if congestion occurs on the interstate
• TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend
• TDOT will provide variable message signs to warn drivers of delays
• There will be no construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the Bonnaroo festival area between 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 through 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17
• Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles
• Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded
• Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume
• Bonnaroo promoters issued early news releases to the trucking industry and other sources to alert the traveling public to festival times, location, and alternate routes
• Temporary communication towers are in place to improve emergency communications
During the festival, motorists should call 511 for traffic updates or visit the TDOT website at www.tn.gov/tdot for information on alternate routes.
As always Manchester Police, THP and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will be working together to keep traffic running as smoothly as possible.