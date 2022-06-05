Bonnaroo fast approaching. First festival since 2019 to be held next week

Barring another sudden pandemic, or the remnants of a hurricane barreling through Middle Tennessee next week, Bonnaroo will finally be back.
The annual festival that has brought hundreds of musical acts and hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the world to Manchester in June every year since 2002 has been on pause after the 2019 festival. The 2020 festival was postponed and eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 festival was postponed due to COVID and then cancelled just 48 hours before the opening act due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida coming through Middle Tennessee in September.
But everything appears to be on track for this year’s festival. Traffic in the area will start increasing over the coming days. The festival is set to be held Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19.
Headliners this year include Tool, J. Cole and Stevie Nicks.