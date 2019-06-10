The last time Bonnaroo was a complete sellout occurred in 2013 when Rock n Roll Hall of Famer and Beatles great Paul McCartney performed his incredible 3-hour set.
The lowest number of tickets sold to the annual event was in 2016 when only around 46,000 attended.
The 2019 edition of Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee is expected to sell-out before Thursday’s opening. Over 80,000 tickets are predicted to be sold with many of those already secured.
Grand Old Opry at Bonnaroo kicks things off Thursday night. Phish headlines Friday and Sunday. Post Malone on Saturday. Other performers include Maren Morris, Kasey Musgraves, Cardi B, Lumineers and more.
Bonnaroo Expected to Sell-Out for the First Time since 2013
