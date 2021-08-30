Bonnaroo delays gate opening due to inclement weather

Gates for the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival were scheduled to open Tuesday morning. That is no longer the case.
Organizers announced late Sunday that due to heavy rainfall and storms in the are due to remnants from Hurricane Ida, campgrounds would likely open on Wednesday instead.
“It is our intention to open the campgrounds on Wednesday morning pending an assessment of the grounds,” Bonnaroo said in a statement. “At this time Tuesday pass holders should plan on entering Wednesday. We are so excited to welcome you all to The Farm but your safety is our first priority. Please have patience as we work through our plans and we will update as we know more.”
Bonnaroo had attendees select different days to enter the festival – Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday – to help alleviate traffic congestion.
Thunder Radio is the home to Bonnaroo Radio beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and going through noon Monday, Sept. 6