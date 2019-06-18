Bonnaroo Citation/Violations and Arrests from Manchester Police
Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny, Jr
The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival ended late Sunday night. Manchester Police Department Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny gave WMSR News the total number of citations and violations during the event (73 citations with a total of 107 violations that will head to General Sessions Court and 13 citations with a total of 24 violations in city court).
Matheny added Manchester Police made two arrests.
Most of the arrests and citations were drug and alcohol-related.
The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was sellout meaning at least 80,000 people attended, up around 15,000 from last year.