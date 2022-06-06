Bonnaroo announces local ticket discount! Details here on how to get yours

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival organizers have announced a discounted ticket price for local residents to attend this year’s festival.
Local discounted tickets are available for $304.14 after service charges, fees and taxes. Four day GA parking passes are also available for $138.45. A GA car camping / parking pass is available for $81.71.
Anyone purchasing tickets before the end of the day Monday, June 6, will have the option to have tickets mailed. Purchasing after Monday will mean your tickets will be at will-call pickup. Will-call box office will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday (June 14) through Thursday (June 16) at Coffee County Central High School.
Different from past years, anyone wishing to purchase tickets through the local discount can do so from their own devices. There is no need to come to the Thunder Radio studio. In fact, there are no tickets available at the actual station. To purchase, email Thunder Radio at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com. You will receive a unique, special-discount code that will allow you to purchase tickets at a discount. In order to receive the discount price, residents purchasing must live in the following zip codes: 37355, 37388 or 37360. Limit 4 GA admission tickets per customer.
The festival is set to be held Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19.
Headliners this year include Tool, J. Cole and Stevie Nicks.