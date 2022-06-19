Bonnaroo 2022 – IN PHOTOS
The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is the 19th time the festival has been held in Manchester since its inception in 2002. The festival was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and weather cancellation.
Here are some photos of this year’s festival – headlined by J Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks.
More photos will be added later.
Tove Lo performs on What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Douglas Mason. The Chicks perform on the Bonnaroo What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Charles Reagan Allison Krauss and Robert Plant perform on the Bonnaroo What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Jenn Devereaux A photo of J Cole performance from VIP hill Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Taylor Regulski J. Cole performs as the Bonnaroo headlining act Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Roger Ho. Illenium performs at Bonnaroo 2022. Photo by Brian Hensley. Dayglow performs on Bonnaroo Which Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Nathan Zucker. Dillon Francis performs Friday night, June 17, 2022. Photo by Leone Julitte. Dillon Francis performs Friday night, June 17, 2022. Photo by Leone Julitte. Sidepiece performs Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bonnaroo. Clozee puts on a show at The Other Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Taylor Regulski. Fun in one of the campground plazas Friday night, June 17, 2022. Photo by Bryan Lasky More Bonnaroo campground plaza fun Friday night, June 17, 2022. — Photo by Bryan Lasky The War on Drugs performs Friday night, June 17, 2022 at Bonnaroo. Photo by Phil McDonald. The crowd is gathered at What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Charles Reagan. The Bonnaroo Ferris Wheel and giant Disco Ball light the night sky Thursday night, June 16, 2022. Photo by Taylor Regulski. Photo by Nathan Zucker
A newer, bigger and brighter arch appeared at Bonnaroo 2022. PHOTO BY Taylor Regulski
