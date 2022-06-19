Bonnaroo 2022 – IN PHOTOS

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is the 19th time the festival has been held in Manchester since its inception in 2002. The festival was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and weather cancellation.

Here are some photos of this year’s festival – headlined by J Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks.

More photos will be added later.

  • Tove Lo performs on What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Douglas Mason.
  • The Chicks perform on the Bonnaroo What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Charles Reagan
  • Allison Krauss and Robert Plant perform on the Bonnaroo What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Jenn Devereaux
  • A photo of J Cole performance from VIP hill Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Taylor Regulski
  • J. Cole performs as the Bonnaroo headlining act Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Roger Ho.
  • Illenium performs at Bonnaroo 2022. Photo by Brian Hensley.
  • Dayglow performs on Bonnaroo Which Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Nathan Zucker.
  • Dillon Francis performs Friday night, June 17, 2022. Photo by Leone Julitte.
  • Sidepiece performs Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bonnaroo.
  • Clozee puts on a show at The Other Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Taylor Regulski.
  • Fun in one of the campground plazas Friday night, June 17, 2022. Photo by Bryan Lasky
  • More Bonnaroo campground plaza fun Friday night, June 17, 2022. — Photo by Bryan Lasky
  • The War on Drugs performs Friday night, June 17, 2022 at Bonnaroo. Photo by Phil McDonald.
  • The crowd is gathered at What Stage Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Charles Reagan.
  • The Bonnaroo Ferris Wheel and giant Disco Ball light the night sky Thursday night, June 16, 2022. Photo by Taylor Regulski.
  • Photo by Nathan Zucker
A newer, bigger and brighter arch appeared at Bonnaroo 2022. PHOTO BY Taylor Regulski