Bonnaroo 2021 pushed to September

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that the dates for the 2021 dates have been pushed back.
Originally scheduled for June like normal, Bonnaroo announced that the 2021 festival will now take place Sept. 2-5.
The only information provided by the festival for the change was that they are “navigating the best options to ensure we can be together on the farm in 2021.”
The 2020 festival was cancelled altogether due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 festival will be the 19th festival. The festival started in 2002 and was held annually until this year.