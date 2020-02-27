Bonnaroo 2020 is already sold out

Planning to go to the 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival? Better already have your ticket, because the 2020 festival has already sold out – making it the fastest that the festival has ever sold out in its 19 year history.
The festival announced earlier this week that VIP tickets were sold out, and then announced Wednesday that general admission tickets were running low. By Thursday afternoon, the event sold out.
The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be held June 11 through June 14 at Great Stage Park in Manchester. This year’s festival, the 19th, will be headlined by Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala. With other popular acts such as Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Nelly, Lana Del Rey among others set to perform.