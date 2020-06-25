Bonnaroo 2020 has been cancelled

For the first time since 2001, there will be no Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester.
The Bonnaroo festival for 2020 has been cancelled, organizers announced on Thursday.
The festival, which was originally scheduled for June but was moved to Sept. 24-27 due to COVID-19 pandemic will now not take place at all.
Organizers say the festival will return next year, June 17-20 at Great Stage Park in Manchester for a 20th year anniversary celebration.
Bonnaroo officials said that ticket holders will be able to roll their tickets to next year, or get a refund.
Thunder Radio News reached out to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell to speak about the possible fallout due to sales tax revenue losses, but he has yet to respond.
Pest problems this summer?
Patton Pest Control can take care of all your pest issues at your home or business – mosquitoes, termites, fleas, wasps, ants, and any other problem. NO CONTRACT OBLIGATIONS! 931-247-0781.