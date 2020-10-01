Body found in Manchester Thursday; foul play not suspected

Manchester Police Department investigators discovered the body of a male near the area of McKellar St. and Powers Rd. near a bridge on Thursday.
According to MPD investigator Brandon Tomberlin, no foul play is suspected. However, the situation remains under investigation.
Tomberlin said the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Tomberlin said he and another investigator were performing a welfare check in the area after receiving a call concerned about the victim. Upon investigation, officers discovered the body. MPD officials have been able to make a positive identification and are in the process of notifying family. The body was discovered near the deceased man’s home.
