Body found hanging in Grundy County

In Grundy County, a woman’s body was found hanging in a wooded area. This discovery was made Tuesday afternoon in Gruetli-Laager.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum is not ruling out foul play.
The female, whose name has not been released, was a white female discovered near Red Barn Road.
An autopsy of the body is being performed.
