Body found by hunters in Rock Island has been identified

A body discovered by hunters Friday morning in the Rock Island area has been identified by authorities as Richard McCormick, age 51.
Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers said McCormick was identified by tattoos and a wallet found with the body.
McCormick was last seen on November 21 and was reported missing on Nov. 25.
Time of death could not be determined and authorities are waiting on toxicology results. The investigation is ongoing.
McCormick’s body was found near a pond on Rayburn Walling Rd in Rock Island.