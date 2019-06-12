Boat Registration Fee Increases Beginning July 1
Any boating vessel operated by a gas engine, electric motor or sail is required to be registered.
The current fee for a 16-foot boat and under is $13 for one year, $24 for two and $35 for three. The new fees will be $15, $28 and $41. Vessels with a length over 16-feet to 26 feet will increase from $25 to $29 for a year. Those over 26 feet to 40 feet will increase from $38 to $44, and vessels more than 40 feet will increase from $51 to $59 for a year.
Vessels that are powered only by paddles, such as canoes or kayaks are not required to be registered.
Boat registration can be done online at gooutdoorstennessee.com.