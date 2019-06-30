Blood Assurance low on blood

Blood assurance is low on blood supply and you can help. Blood assurance needs to maintain a five day supply of each type of blood. However, there is less than a one-day supply of B-negative, A-negative and O-positive currently on hand. Blood assurance says it always sees fewer donations in the summer months. To be eligible to donate you must be 18-years old or have parental consent if you are 16 or 17-years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in overall good health. Before donating, drink plenty of fluids and eat a meal rich in iron. You can call blood assurance for more information at 1-800-962-0628 or visit 652 N. Jackson St. in Tullahoma.