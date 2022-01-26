Black Rifle Coffee Company donates new tactical gear to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department

As part of their commitment to local law enforcement, Black Rifle Coffee Company on Wednesday made a large donation to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in the form of new tactical gear for the department’s swat team.
Sheriff Chad Partin said the donation of gear amounts to about $20,000 in value.
“This is one of the largest donations we have ever received (in my 29 years with the department),” explained Partin.
“It isn’t only big towns. Rural America can succumb to evil, as well,” said Partin in his explanation for the necessity of the gear.
Black Rifle Coffee Company purchased tactical vests, breach shields, helmets and ballistic glass face shields for the department. The purchase was made from Redemption Tactical.
“This is thousands of dollars in equipment … to the point we couldn’t have made this in one purchase,” added Partin.
The sheriff’s department visited Black Rifle Coffee Company’s location in the Coffee County Industrial Park on Wednesday to accept the donation and take a tour of the facility.
“We can’t them enough for this donation and for their partnership,” Partin said. “We have men and women who go into extremely dangerous situations an this will be of great benefit to them.”
Partin applauded Sgt. Daniel Ray for helping to spearhead the effort with Black Rifle.