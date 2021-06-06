Bill Lee signs the permit-less carry gun bill

Tennessee Governor Bill has signed the permit-less carry gun bill.
Tennessee now joins 18 other states with similar laws waiving carry permit requirements.
The bill focuses on those who are 21 and older, but also allows for members of the military who are 18 to 20-years-of-age to carry a handgun either open or concealed without a permit.
The new handgun carry laws do not allow for felons, those convicted of domestic violence crimes, stalking or anyone diagnosed with a mental illness to carry a handgun. Furthermore, if you were recently convicted on a DUI charge, you cannot carry a handgun.
Read more about HB 0786 and SB 0765 here.