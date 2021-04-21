Big Payback event is set for May 5-6

The Big Payback is online at 6 p.m. May 5 through 6 p.m. May 6, and several local nonprofits are asking for the community’s support. The event, presented by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, encourages community members to come together and shower nonprofits with generosity.
The foundation is asking: “Give to the organizations that help make Middle Tennessee a place we’re proud to call home. Because giving always matters.”
One of the local nonprofits participating is Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.
“When the most vulnerable members of our community are harmed, they find a safe place and support at the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center,” said Executive Director Joyce Prusak.
CCCAC fights child abuse and believes every child deserves a happy childhood. The organization focuses on abuse prevention and helps ensure abusers receive punishment for their acts of violence. Founded in 2005, the advocacy center strives to offer top-level services while running a small operation, according to Prusak.
“Join our journey and help us fight child physical and sexual abuse by donating today,” Prusak said.
Among the organizations participating in the event are: Coffee County Humane Society, One Day of Hope of Coffee County, Imagination Library of Coffee County, Partners for Healing, Tullahoma Day Care Center, Haven of Hope, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, Millennium Repertory Company. For the full list of nonprofits, visit https://www.thebigpayback.org/nonprofits.