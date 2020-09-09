Ben Lomand expanding fiber in Coffee County; meeting set for Saturday

Ben Lomand Fiber has come to the area around Antioch Church of Christ in Coffee County, and the internet service provider wants to meet with residents in the area.
There will be an open, walk-in meeting Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Antioch Church of Christ for residents to bring questions regarding internet, security, video or phone services.
If you are interested in signing up for services with Ben Lomand that day, please bring a valid driver’s license and if interested in changing your current phone service to Ben Lomand Connect, please bring the front of your latest bill.
The roads that are available for Ben Lomand services include:
Bart Ln.
Bly Cemetery Rd.
Cathy Ridge Rd.
Cedar Point Rd.
Chelsie Ln.
Creek Bend Ln
Cunningham Ln.
Dei Gratia Ln
Dodson Duke Rd.
Eli Dr.
Harrison Ln.
Heim Rd.
Hobbs Ln.
Holland Hill Ln.
J.D. McCullough Rd.
J. E. Sartain Rd.
Knob Creek Rd.
Lake Hill Rd.
Lambert Ridge Rd.
Long Hollow Ln
Matlock Rd.
McMahan Ln.
Moreland Rd.
Norris Ln.
Our Ln.
Plantation Dr.
Point View Ln.
Rattlesnake Ridge Ln.
Ray Lynch Rd.
Rhoton Hill Ln.
Roberts Ridge Rd.
Rocky Ln.
Sartain Rd.
Shelton Ln.
Sixteenth Model Rd.
Sonshine Ln.
Spray Ln.
Straight Creek Rd.
Suits Me Ln.
Vincent Ridge Rd.
Wesley Ln.
and Whitney Ln.