Ben Lomand Connect opens Manchester office

Ben Lomand Connect announced Monday that it is opening its doors to a new location in Manchester, Tennessee.
Residing at 1335 McArthur Street, inside the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, the office began operation on Monday, March 1, with hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 am-5 pm.
Roger Bynum, Ben Lomand Board of Director for the Coffee County area, states, “As Ben Lomand has grown in Coffee County, we began to make plans for the office in the fall of 2020. We are so pleased this has come to fruition, and we look forward to serving our new customers on the northern side of Normandy Lake and Pocahontas.”
Joe Roper, Board Member representing Coffee, Bedford, Franklin, and Rutherford counties, adds, “This is also going to be a more convenient location to serve our long-standing customers in Hillsboro, Beech Grove, Pelham, and the city of Manchester. We think this is going to be a wonderful benefit to our customers and the community.”
The office will allow customers to sign up for Ben Lomand Connect services, make bill payments (check and card only) and see demonstrations of services such as BLTV and Ben Lomand Security. The office is also a sales office that provides quotes and packages for many Coffee County businesses of all sizes offering highspeed Internet, phone systems, and managed IT services.
Greg Smartt, new GM/CEO for Ben Lomand Connect, expresses his enthusiasm for the new location stating, “As the new GM/CEO of Ben Lomand Connect, I am thrilled to open the new location on my first official day in my new role. This project was a team effort that included our customer services and sales managers, and we want it to be a one-stop-shop for our service. We think the location is great because customers already come to the building for county services, so it will be more convenient than traveling to our other offices”.
Ben Lomand Connect was incorporated on October 2, 1952, to provide local telephone service to rural middle Tennessee. Ben Lomand began its diversification in 1993 by forming BLC, a wholly-owned long-distance subsidiary. It was the first competitive local exchange carrier in the state of Tennessee. Combined, the two have over 25,400 access lines covering 3,200 square miles of territory. Ben Lomand Connect also offers many other services, including broadband, video, security, hosted IP solutions, and managed IT services.
(Pictured: Customer Service Manager, Shannon Hamilton helping Ben Lomand’s first customer of the Manchester office — Jim Surber.)