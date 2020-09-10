Bell Buckle cancels annual craft fair

Organizers for the annual Bell Buckle Craft Fair – also known as the Webb Art & Craft Show – announced on Thursday the cancellation of the event.
The town of Bell Buckle announced that the cancellation includes all booths within the town limits.
“This decision is collaboration with state, county and local officials,” organizers stated. “Although this is an event that we all love, we love the people who live in and visit Bell Buckle more.”
The event is expected to return in 2021. The event is annually held in October.