Beginning July 1 Talking on your Cellphone while Driving will Cost You

No cellphones while driving starts July 1, 2019

Beginning July 1, 2019, you will not be able to drive around Tennessee with your cellphone in your hand.
Drivers could face a fine up to $200 for using their cellphone while driving.
Drivers 18 and older will be prohibited from holding or physically supporting a phone while driving. Hands-free devices will be allowed, including “earpieces, headphone devices or a device worn on a wrist to conduct a voice-based communication,” the legislation says. Dashboard mounts will also be allowed.
The state Senate approved the ban 23-7 in April.
A driver’s first violation will result in a $50 fine. If the violation is the driver’s third offense or it results in a wreck, the fine jumps to $100. If the violation occurs in a work zone when workers are present or in a school zone when warning flashers are on, the fine is $200.
The bill excludes law enforcement, first responders and utility workers and others using a phone to make an emergency call.
There have been nearly 208,000 vehicle crashes involving distracted driving in Tennessee since 2008. 1,261 of those were in Coffee County.