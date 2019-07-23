Beef, pork shipped to Tennessee restaurants recalled due to possible contamination

We have a recall on more than 700 pounds of raw beef and pork to tell you about after officials say the meat may have been contaminated by human blood.
US Foods, which is based in Alabama, issued a voluntary recall on approximately 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork items produced on July 18th.
The company announced that the meat may have been contaminated when a factory employee may have cut himself during production. It is important to note that there have been no reported illnesses to date.
The meat in question was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee and has the establishment number EST. 21103 inside the USDA inspection mark. These items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Click this link for a full list of the recalled products: list of recalled beef, pork.