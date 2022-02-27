Bedford County warns of elaborate scam in the area

Bedford County Sheriff’s Department is alerting the public of a scam in the area that involves a caller telling the intended victim that a family member is in jail.
The caller goes on to say that there is a fine involved and that a fine must be paid in order for their family member to be released from jail.
This scam goes a step further than previous ones we have reported. This scam attempt also involves the scammer actually coming to the intended victims’ residence after the initial call to then request money.
If someone attempts this on you, contact local authorities and do not give out money or personal information.