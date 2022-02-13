Bedford County SRO finds two loaded handguns at middle school

On Friday, Bedford County SRO Cam Farrell received a tip of a threat at Community Middle School.
Farrell investigated and located two loaded 9mm handguns in the backpack of a 13-year old student.
That student was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of carrying a weapon on school property.
“Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend SRO Farrell for his quick response in resolving this threat,” the department stated. “We also want to thank the ones that came forward with the tip. If you have information regarding the threat, please contact BCSO 931-684-3232.”