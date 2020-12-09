Bedford County Schools to go virtual beginning Thursday

Beginning Thursday, December 10, 2020, all Bedford County Schools will transition to virtual learning through December 18, 2020, due to increasing student and staff cases of COVID-19 and mandatory quarantines.
All staff will report to work as normal during this virtual period. SACP will be closed during this virtual period and throughout the winter break. Cafeteria meal pick up information will be relayed soon.
The projected return to in-person classes is January 5, 2021.
10% off Dr. Greene Aesthetic and Botox this month
Great deals at this Manchester location for December!