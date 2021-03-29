Bedford County arrest made in aggravated burglary

Bedford County Sheriff’s Department investigators have arrested Dakota Bryson, age 19, a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred in Wartrace on March 19.
Last Wednesday, detectives Trey Green and Chris Brown were able to recover five stolen firearms from the aggravated burglary.
Bryson has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $10,000.
