Becky Buller joins the Coffee County CAC’s quest to end child abuse

Fiddler, singer, songwriter Becky Buller, who has earned 10 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, has joined the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center’s quest to end child abuse. She is also the first artist ever to win in both instrumental and vocal categories, as well as the first female to win Fiddle Player of the Year.
“I grew up in Minnesota, but my husband, Jeff Haley, grew up here, and Manchester, Tennessee, became my adopted hometown just over 12 years ago,” Buller said.
“Through my songs I like to tell stories and reach people’s hearts, stir their emotions and make them smile. I’d like to use my voice today to talk about something that’s near and dear to my heart: children. I want to use my voice to help end child abuse.”
The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center served 350 children victims of severe child abuse in 2020.
“The greatest challenge to battling child abuse is lack of awareness,” Buller said.
“Community members can help prevent child abuse by learning the red flags, recognizing child abuse and responding appropriately to signs of child abuse. Using my voice today, I have joined the advocacy center’s quest. Together, we can end child abuse.”
Executive Director of Coffee County CAC Joyce Prusak expressed appreciation.
“Not only is Becky Buller a talented, internationally recognized musician but she is a loved and respected member of our community,” Prusak said. “Her support means so much and will help us reach more people and raise awareness of child abuse. Child sexual and physical abuse is a growing problem in our community. But we can end child abuse with the help of the community. Becky Buller’s involvement just proves that our community is ready to battle the issue. We are so thankful.”
Visit coffeecountycac.org and follow Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center on social media to learn more about child abuse prevention.
Email elena@coffeecountycac.org to schedule a free child abuse prevention training session.
You can watch the video here: http://www.coffeecountycac.org/post/becky-buller-joins-our-quest-to-end-child-abuse.