Be sure you know where to vote in upcoming primary election

When Coffee Countians go to the polls in April and May for the upcoming primary election, many will be going to different polling locations that previous elections.
The state of Tennessee underwent its decennial redistricting process last year. Coffee County Commission districts were adjusted and so were polling locations. Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar sent out new voter registration cards last month to all registered voters.
If you did not receive a card, or if yours has inaccurate information, you should contact the Coffee County Election Commission immediately by phone at 931-723-5103 or you can visit in person at 1329 McArthur St. suite 6.
If you aren’t sure where you are to vote, you can click here to check.