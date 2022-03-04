BASKETBALL: Tickets on sale now for Monday night State Sectional game in Manchester

If you want your tickets to the state sectional basketball game Monday – you may want to go ahead and purchase them now to make sure you have a seat.
Coffee County’s Red Raider boys will host Stewarts Creek High School at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. The Raiders are looking to go to the state basketball tournament for the first time since the 1960s. The winner on Monday will move on to the state tournament. The loser’s season comes to an end.
Tickets will be available at the gate on a first come, first served basis for $10 apiece (prices set by TSSAA). You can purchase tickets in advance to ensure your ticket and avoid long purchase lines by going through gofan.co for $8 (plus convenience charge).
Click here for the direct link to purchase tickets through gofan.co.
HOW YOU CAN LISTEN
Can’t make the game? Tune into Thunder Radio beginning with pregame at 6:30 p.m. — 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
WATCH FROM HOME
The game will be video streamed by Raider TV (CHS audio visual class) in partnership with Thunder Radio and sponsors Al White Ford Lincoln and Premier Service Contracting LLC. You can watch on the Thunder Radio Facebook page (starting at about 6:50 p.m.) by clicking here. Or the Raider TV Youtube page by clicking here.