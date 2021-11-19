BASKETBALL: Lady Raider Elli Chumley officially signs with Freed-Hardeman University

Just two and a half hours before tipping off her senior season of high school basketball, Coffee County Central Senior Elli Chumley officially signed to extend her career into college.
In front of a library full of friends, family and teammates on Friday, Nov. 19., Chumley signed on the dotted line to play at Freed-Hardeman University – honoring her verbal commitment she made three months ago. Chumley signed at 3:30 p.m. – then took off to a walk through for her season opener set for 6 p.m. Friday against Moore County.
“It is such a blessing and a relief to get this out of the way [before my senior season],” Chumley told Thunder Radio when she committed. “A huge thank you to my parents and just all the coaches I’ve had along the way: coach (Joe Pat) Cope, Matt (Vinson), my dad (Rece Chumley), Amanda (Ruehling), Anita (Gannon) and my AAU coach Jerome Hoosier.
“And I really want to thank the entire Coffee County community. The support here is just amazing and I want to thank everyone here for their support.”
Chumley’s defensive prowess and masterful rebounding make her valuable to whatever team she is playing for. Last season for the Lady Raiders, Chumley averaged 8 points, 3 assists and 9 rebounds per game. She was a 68 percent free throw shooter. She tallied over 200 points and 200 rebounds for Coffee County. She was consistently in the starting lineup the past two seasons and will be again this winter.
Despite a few options, Chumley said she was able to zero in on Freed-Hardeman for a few reasons – the main one being religion.
“It was not an easy decision at first,” explained Chumley. “The main thing was how they are religiously there. That is just what I am more comfortable with and what I’ve grown up with and I think I would be more comfortable there religiously.
“And they really made me feel at home (at Freed-Hardeman),” Chumley added. “And not just the basketball team but everybody i came into contact with: admissions and people I met along the way were just so genuine and so nice it made me feel really welcome.”
Chumley plans to major in Biology. She is the daughter of Rece and Allison Chumley. She has been a 3-sports athlete during her time at Coffee County Central – also playing soccer and track & field.
You can hear more of our interview with Elli Chumley below: