Autopsy shows 2019 Bonnaroo death caused by accidental overdose

The autopsy released for Ryan Dunleavy, who passed away at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, reveals that he overdosed on drugs.
Dunleavy, 27, was found to have fentanyl, MDMA (otherwise known as ecstasy) and clozapine in his system, according to the report conducted by Davidson County Assistant Medical Examiner David Zimmerman. The report states that the death was accidental, according to The Tennessean.
Dunleavy was found the morning of Saturday, June 15 in the campground area by his father and authorities responded.
Bonnaroo officials released this statement at the time of the death in June: “The well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest festival possible. Earlier today, our medical team in Plaza 11 was asked to respond to a medical situation in a nearby campsite. The Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services were on the scene within minutes. A 27-year-old male patron camping with his father was unresponsive. The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital. We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he has died. We have no further information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Dunleavy was from Williamson County, Tennessee.