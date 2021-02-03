Authorities searching for subjects who robbed Pelham Dollar General

Area authorities are searching for three males who allegedly committed armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Pelham. This happened at approximately 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, two black males and a third male of unknown ethnicity entered the store with their faces covered. One of the subjects presented a black handgun and pointed it at the cashier’s head and asked for the manager.
Once in contact with the manager, the group demanded gift cards loaded with cash.
According to authorities, the suspects fled eastbound on Interstate 24 in two separate vehicles. One maroon vehicle and one blue.
Anyone with information or who may have seen these vehicles is encouraged to contact Grundy County Sheriff’s Captain Larry Sims at 931-692=3466 ext. 5.